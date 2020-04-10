The Indian Army has carried out precise targeting of the area of ​​weapons and arson against the line of control from its positions in the Keran sector at Kuvari, said people familiar with the development.

The action, which came in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, was intended to destroy the terrorism launch pad near the border. There have been multiple reports of terrorists waiting across the Line of Control to infiltrate India.

Officials said the military was targeting the insertion of Kel’s pads into the Neelum Valley.

A top counterterrorism operative said India was forced to retaliate in this sector because the terrain is such that if terrorists crossed the Indian side, it would be difficult to capture or neutralize them without casualties.

Last week’s operation, which ended Sunday with the killing of five terrorists trying to infiltrate, has also cost India the lives of five special forces commandos.

The backlash against terrorism pads comes amid a sudden truce breach by Pakistan and a plan to send over 200 terrorists.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, 160 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists are poised to infiltrate the Valley.

In the Jammu sector, along the border alone, about 70 armed and trained terrorists are planned to break into Indian territory through unskilled nullahs, the inputs added. Anti-terrorist operators said that Yaroslavl terrorists were camping in Samani-Bhimber and Dudhnial, Pakistan, in Kashmir. LeT sends its terrorists to the Leep and Kel launch pads in the Leep Valley and the Neelum Valley.

. (ToTranslate tags) Army