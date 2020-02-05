Army veteran, Border Guard officer among Trump’s guests for State of the Union

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ For U.S. Army veteran Tony Rankins, it’s hard to put into words what it means to be a guest of President Donald Trump.

“It’s incredible to sleep on the street and be here in the White House,” said Rankins.

Rankins said he has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but has overcome homelessness and addiction with the help of a job made possible by Trump’s Opportunity Zones program.

“I would never have got a job without that,” Rankins said. “… it means a lot to my family because I have brought them so much shame, but now they may see if we are fine.”

Raul Ortiz, Deputy Border Guard, is another Trump guest and recognizes the importance of securing the country’s southern border.

“He also recognizes that there is a border security and national security issue that we need to address,” Ortiz said of Trump. “Understand that we have a humanitarian crisis.”

Jody Jones’ brother was murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2018. He said Trump invited him to the Union state to highlight the programs related to illegal immigration.

“We have to do something because it destroys our communities,” said Jones.

But Trump faces a tough fight to bridge the political party gap and solve the country where impeachment proceedings have been going on for months.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said he hoped Trump would work with the Democrats instead of against them.