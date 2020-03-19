Arnold Schwarzenegger and TikTok Offer $ 3 Million to Feed Students

Breaking News

Arnold Schwarzenegger partnered with TikTok to ensure that grade school students do not starve as schools are nearing coronavirus pandemics.

Here’s the deal … TikTok has donated $ 3 million to help provide food to needy families across the country, and it’s working with Arnold’s After-School All-Stars program to make it happen.

As you know, schools across the country are closing their doors because of the explosion. And, sadly, millions of students rely on their schools for daily meals.

Stay home as long as possible. Listen to the experts, don’t ignore the morons (foreheads). Let’s go through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB

– Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

@Schwarzenegger

A generous donation helps families in the 60 cities feed hungry students by providing food vouchers, and gift cards that can be used for food and other essential items. local grocery store.

Food credits and gift cards will first go to families in the cities most affected by the virus … including Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco, D.C. and Seattle. Stores like Food Land, Kroger, Giant, Publix, Ralphs, Safeway, Walmart and Target supply grub.

TikTok also raised $ 1 million in employee donations to Arnold’s program to further the organization’s ability to provide food for needy children.