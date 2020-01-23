Around 40% of the first asylum applications in the Netherlands will not be successful because the applicants have already tried to obtain refugee status in another EU country, the Telegraaf reported on Thursday.

According to the Dublin regulations, responsibility for asylum seekers lies in the EU country where they first applied for refugee status. It is up to these countries to evaluate the applications and deal with the people who fail.

In total, 18,190 people applied for asylum in the Netherlands last year. Around 12,800 applications were rejected, 7,310 due to the Dublin contract.

The national audit authority examined how the Dublin Treaty worked in 2018 and found that only 15% of asylum seekers return to the country where they originally applied for asylum.

“The Dublin rules have been around for a long time and they don’t work as well,” the younger Justice Minister Ank Broekers-Knol told Telegraaf. “Are you sending them back to Greece? In fact, they can’t go back because the accommodation there is not good, “she said.” It’s also not easy to send them back to Italy. “

The best option, the minister said, would be to send her back to her country of origin, but this could only happen if that country cooperated.

In practice, asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected in one EU country can easily switch to another due to the open border system.

