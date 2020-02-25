[around-the-clock-closure-of-m-street-on-north-aspect-of-twenty-fourth-street-starts-tomorrow]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An all-around-the-clock closure of M Road on the north aspect of 24th Avenue will start tomorrow morning.

The closure will take area at six a.m. and will past as a result of Monday for underground operate to be performed.There will be no access to or from M Road and 24th Street in the course of the closure. Motorists needing to travel north on M Road can use L Avenue through the closure.

Detour signage will be in location. Two lanes will keep on being open to westbound visitors on 24th Road although operate is underway.