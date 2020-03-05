arrest-made-in-hit-and-run-that-killed-bicyclist-in-tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tampa Wednesday night, police said.
The accident happened in the area of West Gray Street and West Gomez Street around 7 p.m.
According to police, Seth Lapensohn hit the victim with his jeep and continued driving east.
Lapensohn returned to the scene an hour later and told investigators he was the driver. Police said he appeared to be under the influence.
Seth Lapensohn, 22, was arrested and charged with DUI and leaving the scene of crash with a death, a felony.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier
BayCare Doctor: ‘We could see coronavirus spike again in the fall’
BayCare official answers coronavirus questions, talks new strain
BayCare doctor explains research on potential multiple strains of COVID-19
Places of worship react to Coronavirus cases
Woman caught on camera keying SUV in St. Pete parking lot
Thursday Morning Forecast
Organization reverses decision, Tampa woman allowed to have family attend bodybuilding competition amid Coronavirus outbreak
Arnold Sports Festival organizers hope to include spectators at events
Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen’s death responds to sheriff’s comments
‘We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March’ Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies
Trending Stories