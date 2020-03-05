arrest-made-in-hit-and-run-that-killed-bicyclist-in-tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tampa Wednesday night, police said.

The accident happened in the area of West Gray Street and West Gomez Street around 7 p.m.

According to police, Seth Lapensohn hit the victim with his jeep and continued driving east.

Lapensohn returned to the scene an hour later and told investigators he was the driver. Police said he appeared to be under the influence.

Seth Lapensohn, 22, was arrested and charged with DUI and leaving the scene of crash with a death, a felony.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

