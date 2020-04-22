Arrest of British Police “Gunman” in Chatham

A man in Chatham, England, has been detained by police after firing a gun at random from his balcony while broadcasting the incident live on social media.

Kent Police have arrested a man on suspicion of firearm crime after informing neighbors of a continued firing. In the images spread on social media, a man is seen showing his collection of what they appear to be shooting at a target and mimicking firearms. Other images show the male standing on the balcony on his floor firing a gun.

While firing in the air, the man was broadcast live on his personal Instagram page (which has since been deleted) and can be heard shouting “call the police”.

The man also referred to rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG as he displayed his weapons and ammunition depot.

A local eyewitness told BBC Radio Kent that the man “went on for half an hour for a good half hour.”

“I heard a lot of shouting and what seemed like a firing shot. I looked to my left and there was a guy on the balcony with a rifle and a gun,” he said.

“We were all in front of the shop and you could see the gun and the rifle and you could see the sparks coming out of it. It was just firing at random,” he added.

Kentucky police officers finally detained the man, believed to be thirty years old, on suspicion of firearm crime. Police found four allegedly imitative firearms at the scene.

In the videos posted by the gunman, the guns and rifles placed on his bed had predominantly colored components, indicating that they were firearms. In the United Kingdom, airsoft ballguns are often required to be two-tone, and black and blue are a popular combination, as was the case with imitation guns possibly.

Despite the country having some of the most stringent gun laws in the world, the UK has seen a 27 percent increase in gun crime over the past five years.

The seizures also quadrupled in the same period, and police officers attributed the increase in numbers to smugglers from Europe who imported the weapons.

