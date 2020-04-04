Arrest of ISKP chief over gourdwar attack reveals clear link to Pakistani ISI: Official – world news

In a massive security operation backed by spiked intelligence, Afghan security forces have wiped out a whole module sponsored by Pakistan, the so-called Islamic State of Khorasan Province, with the arrest of Chief Mawlawi Abudullah, aka Aslam Farooqui and 19 other top terrorists. A Pakistani national and former Lashkar-e-Tayebbe (LeT) operative, Farooqui has been arrested for the massacre of 27 Sikhs at Gurudwara Shor Bazaar in Kabul on 25 March.

During interrogation by the Afghan National Security Administration (NDS), it is understood that Farooqui had established ISKP’s bare links with Pakistani intelligence. Top ISKP operatives Ali Mohammed of Islamabad and Salman of Karachi were also arrested along with Tanweer of Bangladesh. Salman is, according to officials, responsible for ISIS media relations with the so-called ISIS in India. The other two arrested were top terrorist group fighters.

“The ISKP is just an abusive child of the Pakistani ISI, designed to hit targets for greater tactical purposes at Rawalpindi GHQ. The arrested include terrorists from Khyber-Pahthtkhwa, Balochistan, Nangarhar, Quetta, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Karachi, Karachi. and Kunar province. This is the biggest achievement of the Afghan security forces so far, “said a senior counterterrorism official.

Pakistan’s national Mawlawi Abdullah, previously linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Tayebba group and then the Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorist group, replaced Mawlawi Zia-ul-Haq aka Abu Omar Khorasani as ISKP chief in April 2019. .

Farooqi belongs to the Mamozai tribe and originates from the Orakzai agency area on the Pak-Afghan border. His links to the LeT and Haqqani network were also revealed in an official NDS statement.

According to anti-terrorist operatives in Kabul and Delhi, Mawlawi Farooqi used Kasaragod resident Muhsin Tikaripur as directed by Haqqani Network and LeT along with three other Urdu-Punjabi attackers who spoke to the massacre of 27 innocent Sikh men and women in Shor Bazaar, Kabul . Mushin was killed in the attack and his mother in Kerala informed of his death. Network leader Haqqani Sirajuddin is also a Taliban sword with very close ties to Pakistan’s deep state. The attack also killed Tihan Singh, an Indian national.

Although 27 terrorists were killed in a terrorist attack criticized by the US, allies and India, the main target of ISKP was the Indian embassy in Kabul, as both Pakistan and the Taliban wanted India out of the Afghan political equation, which was developing in the context of peace. ies. Similar threats were made to Indian consulates in Jalalabad, Herat and Kandahar and India was forced to withdraw its staff for security.

