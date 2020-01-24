Arrest warrant filed after illegal chemical dump, city parish stuck with $ 300,000 bill

BATON ROUGE – A warrant for the illegal disposal of chemical barrels has been issued against a Baton Rouge man.

Our cameras were there in April 2019 when the Louisiana Department of Environmental Equality cleared up the mess. This incident triggered a month-long investigation and cost the East Baton Rouge Parish hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Pools of unknown chemicals were discovered in a parking lot in front of Choctaw Drive last year.

The forces worked for two days and used a vacuum truck to clear the trench, in which the chemicals were illegally disposed of.

“Immediately afterwards, there were some elevated levels that smelled like rotten eggs. They were largely isolated on site and the levels were low,” said Jeff Dauzat, LDEQ’s Emergency Response Administrator, last April.

An arrest warrant for 68-year-old John Hardy was filed after a thorough investigation by LDEQ.

Documents offend that Hardy initially bought a warehouse on Choctaw Drive, a former alligator tannery, right next to a building he already owned.

This camp held dozens of barrels of unknown chemicals. Hardy first tried to properly dispose of the barrels. According to the DEQ, he received an offer from a certified waste disposal company that the disposal of the barrels would cost between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000.

Hardy reportedly replied “this is outrageous,” saying that “he would find out something else.”

Then, on April 8, 2019, witnesses reported that several people in the shop were throwing drums on the concrete. The workers used pressure brooms and a hose to channel the chemicals into the drainage ditch.

The shop staff next door said they immediately noticed the smell of rotten eggs when the barrels were unloaded in the parking lot. When the manager noticed what was happening next door, he said it couldn’t be ignored and immediately called the authorities.

At this point, work began to contain and clean up the chemicals. DEQ said there was no immediate threat to nearby businesses and homes as a result of illegal dumping.

“We took some samples and are trying to find out what this red stuff is,” said DAUZAT in April last year.

One of these chemicals was later identified as hydrogen sulfide or H2S. H2S can cause serious health problems if someone comes into contact with it for a long time.

The sewage pipe was tested after extensive cleaning and showed no leaks in the sewage system. Officials said that this means that the system was not contaminated.

The total cost of the cleanup resulted in a high bill for the township – $ 322,999.48.

The township is currently working with Hardy’s lawyer to get the money back. After his arrest, he is charged with illegal disposal of a substance, illegal discharge into state waters, and simple criminal property damage.