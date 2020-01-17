Arrest Warrant for Browns Odell Beckham Jr.

January 17 (UPI) – A warrant was issued against Odell Beckham Jr. after the Cleveland Browns star tapped a cop in the LSU locker room after a Monday after the National College Football Playoff championship game.

New Orleans police told NOLA.com, ESPN and USA Today that they had issued a warrant against Beckham on Thursday morning for a simple battery charge. The incident was videotaped and posted on social media Monday after the LSU defeated Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

“We are aware of the incident and have contacted Odell and his representatives on the matter,” the Browns said in a statement. “You are working with the relevant authorities to address the situation appropriately.”

The police were in the locker room and told LSU players that they had to quit cigars when Beckham stepped behind a policeman and slapped him on the butt. The lieutenant told the police that his first reaction was to hit Beckham, but he decided against it. The officer later called the New Orleans Police Department and said he wanted to indict the football star.

By late Thursday, Beckham had not been surrendered or arrested.

Beckham was also filmed when he distributed money to several LSU players after Monday’s game. The LSU is investigating whether the money was real or not, which could lead to violations of the NCAA and inadmissibility of athletes.

Those found guilty of simply charging the battery against a police officer are “fined no more than $ 500 and detained for at least fifteen days and no more than six months without a suspended sentence,” according to Louisiana Law 14.34.2. A simple battery is replaceable for first offenders.

Beckham, 27, played at the LSU before joining the NFL. He played at the Isadore Newman School during his school days in New Orleans before receiving a Tigers soccer grant.