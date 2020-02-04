Arrest warrant for former SA president Jacob Zuma

An arrest warrant was issued against former South African President Jacob Zuma after his absence from a court hearing on Tuesday.

A judge at the Pietermaritzburg Supreme Court ordered Zuma to be arrested if he does not appear in court on May 6.

Zuma is charged with corruption, extortion and money laundering as part of an armaments business worth billions. He did not appear in court for medical reasons.

However, Judge Dhaya Pillay did not accept his medical record, which his lawyer Daniel Mantsha from the military hospital presented, “due to inconsistencies”.

The judge therefore determined that it is customary to issue an arrest warrant if a defendant does not appear in court without a proper medical certificate.

The former South African president was indicted in the 1990s for relationships with a $ 2.5 billion arms deal. French arms company Thales is accused of paying Zuma an annual bribe of R $ 500,000 ($ 33,821) for protection against an investigation into the controversial billion-dollar arms deal.

He is accused of accepting 783 illegal payments from Thales. The alleged bribery was allegedly alleviated by Zuma’s former financial advisor, Shabir Shaik.

Zuma resigned from the African National Congress (ANC) in February 2018 under pressure from his party. He announced his resignation after a long speech on national television after previously accusing his party of treating him unfairly.

He has served as President since 2009 and has faced numerous

Allegations of corruption that he denies. He also survived several movements

without trust.