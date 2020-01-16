Arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. for allegedly slapping police officers during the LSU replay

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department has received an arrest warrant against Cleveland Browns’ star recipient Odell Beckham Jr.

The arrest warrant comes from a Monday incident at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when the 27-year-old was present to see how his alma mater, LSU, won the national college football championship against the Clemson Tigers.

The police provided no further information, but a video from the locker room shows how Beckham appears to be beating a man in uniform in the buttocks area during the post-game celebrations. It is not clear whether the man is a security guard or a police officer.

The Superdome filed the complaint with the NOPD on Tuesday, police spokesman Gary Scheets said. When asked whether the warrant was related to the video that was widely distributed on social media, Scheets said, “Judge yourself.”

The Superdome could not be reached immediately for comment.

The Browns have contacted Beckham and his representatives on the matter, the team said in a statement.

“They are working with the relevant authorities to deal with the situation appropriately,” it said.

CNN has informed Beckham of the incident.

Videos posted on social media show the man in uniform facing the LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis with a burn mark on the floor when Beckham steps behind the man and appears to hit him on the butt.

The man turns but doesn’t attack otherwise when Beckham makes finger guns and sings “Get the Gat” by New Orleans rapper Lil Elt, who had previously played in the locker room. Beckham then turns to speak to someone else. The video ends and it is not clear what happened afterwards.

The former LSU outsider has already been examined for his post-game antics.

He was caught on a video giving cash handshakes to the big recipients Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin on the sidelines. Quarterback Joe Burrow, who received the Heisman Trophy, reported in a podcast that he had also received money from Beckham.

The incident may violate college football rules as NCAA statutes prohibit players from accepting cash.

The LSU’s athletics department admitted that the money was real.

“According to the first information, the exchanged notes were new. The information and footage that has been checked since the shows may also have been shared with LSU sports students, ”the department said in a statement.

“We were immediately in touch with the NCAA and the SEC when we heard about this situation, which may have put some of our student athletes in a compromising position. We are working with our athletes, the NCAA and the SEC to improve the situation, ”said the department.

The NCAA had no comment on the money and Beckham could not be reached.

