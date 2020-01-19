Arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. lifted in butt slap case

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates with Joe Burrow in the LSU locker room. (Chris Graythen / Getty)

Two days after the New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for beating a Superdome security guard in the locker room during the LSU victory celebration, the department confirmed on Saturday (January 18) that the arrest warrant against Odell Beckham Jr. was canceled.

An arrest warrant has been issued for #Browns WR Odell Beckham at multiple points of sale. It is charged with a simple battery.

He slapped a cop on the butt during the locker room party after the game.

Happy Thursday. pic.twitter.com/WbD5NqNh7x

– Ross Dellenger (@ RossDellenger) January 16, 2020

“The security officer for the Odell Beckham Jr. incident decided to drop the charges,” the NBC information office said in an email. Since the official decided to drop the charges, Beckham will take no further legal action regarding the incident.

“Without a lamenting witness, this is not a case our office wants to pursue,” Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement.

Beckham also caught some heat at LSU for distributing cash to players after the game, a violation of the NCAA rules. “We were immediately in touch with the NCAA and the SEC when we heard about this situation, which could put some of our student athletes in a compromising position,” the LSU said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are working with our athletes, the NCAA and the SEC to improve the situation.”

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.