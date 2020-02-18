[arrest-warrant-issued-for-elgin-man-accused-of-property-repair-service-fraud-in-geneva]

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 32-yr-aged Elgin gentleman billed with defrauding a Geneva girl in a roof fix position.

Nicholas R. Difiore allegedly cashed a $1,000 verify to take care of a Geneva woman’s roof in September 2019, but he never ever commenced the challenge and stopped responding to the sufferer, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office explained in a assertion.

Difiore is charged with a felony count of aggravated house repair fraud and a felony count of theft, prosecutors claimed.

Prosecutors questioned any one who is aware of his whereabouts to call Geneva police at 630-232-4736.