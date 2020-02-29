arrest-warrant-issued-in-deadly-richard’s-bar-stabbing-scenario

A week just after a Pilsen barista was stabbed to death by a male who allegedly had hurled homophobic slurs at him — and days after a suspect was launched devoid of prices — an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the assault that took place outdoors a West City bar, police stated Saturday.

The warrant was issued Thursday for a 30-12 months-outdated gentleman next the fatal stabbing Feb. 21 of Kenneth Paterimos, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. It had not been served as of Saturday afternoon, Guglielmi mentioned.

Kenneth Paterimos Facebook

A gentleman of the exact age was taken into custody at the scene of the late-evening attack outdoors Richard’s Bar at 491 N. Milwaukee Ave., but he was afterwards introduced with no fees right after saying self-defense, law enforcement mentioned.

Police would not right away confirm if the warrant was issued for the similar particular person.

The gentleman who originally was questioned by detectives is a U.S. Maritime Corps veteran who was convicted of battery 3 decades back following he pulled a gun on a guy in the northwest suburbs and tackled him to the ground, in accordance to courtroom documents. The Chicago Sun-Occasions is not naming him for the reason that legal rates have not been submitted.

Paterimos, 23, was stabbed in the neck, back and arm, authorities claimed.

Family members associates gathered on the West Side Saturday early morning for his funeral. He was most not long ago doing the job at Move Down Cafe in Pilsen, a work he savored because it allowed him to meet and chat with new folks, relations claimed.

Family and friends acquire for a wake and funeral for Kenneth Paterimos on Saturday. Tyler LaRiviere/Sunlight-Times

Authorities and Paterimos’ family explained the ex-Maritime yelled racial and homophobic slurs at Paterimos for the duration of a struggle inside of the bar, and the ex-Marine was kicked out.

Paterimos left the bar soon just after to go household, his family reported, and was headed for a nearby Blue Line station when he was consistently stabbed down the street.

Paterimos returned to the bar and collapsed, primary his older brother, Santiago Bueno, to rush out the door and deal with the ex-Maritime outside the bar, relatives claimed. Bueno, who is experienced in martial arts, held the gentleman outside the house for authorities, his household reported.

Denise Aguirre, Paterimos’ grandmother, stated he would textual content her quite a few instances a week to tell her he had manufactured her breakfast at the cafe and it was obtainable for her to decide on up on her way to operate.

“He experienced that way about him,” she mentioned. “He was extremely very good at building everyone really feel special.”

Read through more on crime, and observe the city’s homicides.