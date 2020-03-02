Arrested female accused of kidnapping by Farmers Department law enforcement after the Amber weekend notify – Up News Facts Dallas / Fort Truly worth

RAMA DE AGRICULTORES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Department law enforcement detectives arrested Andrea Marie Francois in Dallas around 1: 00 p.m. Monday in relation to an Amber Warn weekend.

Francois is now in the Farmers Department Detention Middle charged with two counts of kidnapping and an unauthorized use demand for a motor automobile.

The police have not stated what would transpire if I had any partnership with the children.

A boy and a female ended up kidnapped in a stolen car on Sunday about 3: 30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Signma Street.

The four-year-aged female and the 5-calendar year-aged boy had been found harmless on Spouse and children Greenback on Maple Avenue in Dallas.

The car was later on situated at 7930 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas.