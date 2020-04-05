Arrested for Kabul gurudwara attack, Faroqi could prove IS-K one-way links to Pakistan: Afghan vice president

Amrullah Saleh | Twitter: @AmrullahSaleh2

New Delhi: Afghanistan Vice President and former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh Sunday claimed the capture of Aslam Faroqi, the Islamic Point out (IS) leader behind the the latest gurudwara assault in Kabul, will establish to be a “treasure of intelligence” on Pakistan.

“I congratulate @NDSAfghanistan & my brother Director Zia Seraj for capturing ISIS-K leader Aslam Faroqi. He is a Pakistani nationwide … I am positive he is now singing & will sing more to the dismay of his patrons in & out … Make him discuss,” Saleh posted on Twitter.

— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) April 5, 2020

Faroqi, aka Abdullah Orokzai, is the leader of the Islamic Point out of Khorasan (IS-K), the Afghanistan outfit of the IS which also serves as the terror group’s Central Asian province.

Faroqi and 19 others have been arrested Saturday during “a specific and subtle operation by Countrywide Security forces”, stated a assertion issued by the Countrywide Directorate of Security (NDS), the country’s intelligence company.

The IS-K had claimed duty for the 25 March attack on a gurudwara in which 25 persons ended up killed, like an Indian nationwide.

Faroqi, who is centered out Peshawar in Pakistan, is thought to have plotted the attack. He was appointed as IS’s “shadow governor” in Afghanistan, according to TOLO Information.

Saleh has been warning about the escalating footprints of IS-K in Afghanistan for several months now, a great deal prior to the US-Taliban peace deal was signed on 29 February. He also alleged that Pakistan’s spy company, the Inter Companies Intelligence (ISI), is supporting the IS-K to destabilise Afghanistan with worldwide troops commencing to shift out.

“The existence of ISIS in Afghanistan is not authentic. It is an intelligence recreation performed by some of our neighbours,” Saleh had mentioned at the 2018 Tehran Stability Forum.

IS-K footprint in Afghanistan

The Islamic State of Khorasan Province, also denoted as ISKP or ISIS-K, has been energetic in Afghanistan and Pakistan in the previous 5 a long time.

The US Office of Defence, in a report to Congress previous June, experienced stated that America’s attempts towards IS-K in Afghanistan are portion of the world-wide endeavour to defeat the IS.

“ISIS-K poses a threat not only to Afghanistan, but also to the West, which it consistently seeks to focus on for terrorist exercise. In addition to the internal threats, highly effective regional actors surround Afghanistan. These powers have varied passions in the political, armed forces, and economic long term of Afghanistan,” the report claimed.

IS-K claims to work from Central Asia, most of India and some pieces of Iran, the report stated.

According to a report by the Afghan Institute of Strategic Experiments, Pakistan is supporting IS-K as aspect of a “hedging strategy” and that the grouping has no “blueprint” for Afghanistan.

“The Taliban is also particularly very clear in its ideological motivations and the form of emirate it aims to set up. IS-K, by comparison, has given minimal sign of how it plans to utilize the ISIS blueprint to Afghanistan, more weakening its recruitment narrative,” the report mentioned.

