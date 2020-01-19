Arrests only prevent the investigation of flight PS752

Christine Negroni is an aviation author and former aviation security researcher. She is the author of Crash Detectives, which investigate the world’s most mysterious air disasters

The news that Iran has arrested an unknown number of suspects in connection with the launching of two missiles on a Ukrainian passenger jet sounds good, but it is not. Indeed, the “swift justice” promised by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani makes it difficult to find the truth. This should affect everyone who flies with commercial airlines.

The public outrage followed the admission that two Revolutionary Guard missiles had accidentally shot down the Ukrainian International Airlines jet, killing 176 people, including 57 Canadian. The Iranians took to the streets and sentenced their leaders to days of disorder. This could explain President Rouhani’s vengeful tweets, including characterizing the error as “unforgivable.”

However, if the investigation found that the person or people who fired the missiles incorrectly believed that the civil aircraft was an enemy target, many factors led to the error. Security guards need to know what these mistakes are and punishment doesn’t get them there.

Over the past four decades, civilian aircraft have been launched by missiles at a rate of more than one per decade. To prevent the next episode, governments and the aviation industry must investigate everything that has contributed to this recent tragedy.

“We know how it happened, we need to know why it happened,” said Natacha van Themsche, director of aviation accident investigation at the Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB), recently told reporters.

Canadians and other nations who have been invited by Iranians to observe or participate in the investigation want to know the sequence of events and the decision logs used by the Iranian military. They will try to find out why the airspace was open to commercial traffic that night, as rockets were launched against US targets in Iraq in the early evening. And they will try to understand why the rocket was fired on this plane.

The detention of those involved contradicts years of efforts to create a so-called “just culture” in the aviation community. “Just culture” means creating an environment in which the community understands that mistakes are happening, and examining them closely to learn from the accident and improve safety.

When the risk of punishment is eliminated, people are more likely to talk about mishaps, misunderstandings and incompetence. These reports often reveal previously unknown dangers and can be addressed in return. The concept is so important; it is part of the recommended practices for international research.

The only purpose of an accident investigation is to “find all causal and contributing factors without attributing guilt or criminal or civil liability,” TSB Chair Kathleen Fox told reporters.

In my years as an aviation safety researcher and author of two books on aircraft accidents, I have learned that evidence comes from many sources. Everyone knows the “black boxes”, the flight data and the cockpit dictation machines and they are often very useful. The airplane wreck tells a story as well as maintenance and training documents, weather reports and manufacturer bulletins.

However, crash detectives rely heavily on people (and not just those who have been in direct contact with the plane). Operators, air traffic controllers, flight planners and policy makers also often have valuable information. In short, people are the greatest resource.

“The success of an aircraft accident investigation depends almost entirely on the voluntary reporting of information,” wrote the Brazilian aviation security agency in a 2014 report to the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal. “Sharing this information with accident investigators is critical to preventing future accidents from occurring.” This is a point that Brazilians have been arguing about for years.

In 2005, a Gol airliner collided with a business jet that flew in the opposite direction across the Amazon jungle. The smaller jet could make an emergency landing, but the Gol 737 crashed and killed all 154 people on board. Both the American business jet pilot and some of the air traffic controllers have been convicted in Brazilian criminal courts, while the air investigation bureau has been telling the judicial authorities for years that jailing people is incompatible with learning from mistakes. At the time, Brazil was not the only one to criminalize mistakes that led to accidents. Croatia has done this and France continues to do so.

Two generations ago, airplanes started to become much more reliable while humans are still prone to errors. Security scientists have focused their attention on the human factor and found ways to improve the performance of everyone involved in the flight: those who design and build aircraft, the mechanic who works on it, the pilot who flies them and the controllers, that keeps them safe in the sky separately.

I make mistakes at work more often than I want to admit. I bet you too. However, a mistake in aviation can be devastating. This is why human factors are so important in aviation. There are safety nets, error traps and communication tools to catch or mitigate the inevitable errors associated with sunrise. Only culture is the latest addition to the toolbox for human factors, but the Iranian president doesn’t seem to be aware of it.

In the early hours of January 8th in Tehran, at a time when the military was extremely tense, mistakes appeared to have been made and the results were horrific. Given the global situation, it is not difficult these days to imagine a similar confluence of events putting another airliner in the crosshairs of a nervous soldier anywhere else in the world.

It is the job of aviation officers not to put people in prison, but to find out what holes in the security network have allowed Iranians to shoot a civil airliner. So we prevent the next one.

