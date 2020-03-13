‘Arrived at Stupor’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Center for Coronavirus-Related Market Drop – India News

The Congress leader has once again targeted the central government after the bloodshed in markets in India over fears of coronaviruses. The former Congress president also accused the Center of being in the pillar.

Coronavirus outbreak monitoring: Live updates

“I will keep repeating it. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is not the solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed unless strong steps are taken. The government is in a stage,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

I will keep repeating this.

#Coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is not the solution. India’s economy will be destroyed if strong steps are not taken. The government is in the swing. https://t.co/SuEvqMFbQd

– Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2020

Gandhi tweeted yesterday that he called coronavirus “an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy.” “I don’t think the government takes this threat seriously,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Investor wealth worth nearly 12 crowns of the ruin was destroyed in less than 15 minutes of the store opening on Friday, with benchmarks down to over 10 percent for fear of a coronavirus pandemic.

Also follow “Like a Tsunami”: Rahul Gandhi Blames Prime Minister Modi for Slowing Down Economy in India

The 30-share Sensex was down 3,380.59 points, or 10.31 percent, to 29,397.55 shortly after it opened on Friday. It reached an intraday low of 29,388.97, falling to 3,389.17 points. Trading had to be stopped for 45 minutes.

Traders said that in addition to global sales, the continued outflow of foreign funds also affected investor sentiment.

Volatility has increased in global markets as global benchmarks have shifted into panic mode, insinuating unusual sales.

Buses in Shanghai dropped more than 3.32 percent, Hong Kong 5.61 percent, Seoul 7.58 percent, and Tokyo crashed to 7.97 percent. Wall Street lost 10 percent in overnight trade.

More than 1,30,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in 116 countries and territories, killing at least 4,900 people.

The number of coronavirus patients in India has increased to 75, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. The government has taken the unprecedented step of putting the country into partial closure by suspending almost all visas for a month. Screening is ongoing for people arriving at 12 major seaports and 65 major ports, and major land transitions.

The government also referred to two laws that give state-level officials the authority to take extraordinary steps to combat the epidemic. Shortly after, the Delhi government announced the closure of cinemas until March 31.

. (ToTranslate tags) Rahul Gandhi