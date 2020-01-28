‘Arrow’ cast and crew say goodbye to the show

We’re a few hours before the series finale of the show, which has literally brought out a hundred TV heroes: Arrow. The last episode titled “Fadeout” will air on “The CW” tonight, after a one-hour retrospective of the series. Before that, the cast and crew of the show share their memories and goodbyes and we get a gloomy look.

Oliver Queen himself, Stephen Amell, said goodbye.

Today’s bittersweet. Arrow meant so much to me for so many years. It was a transformative journey … but it was time to let go. I lace my boots and put my hood on for the last time tonight. I will always appreciate being an ambassador for Oliver Queen. Thanks for the honor. pic.twitter.com/pTxgtCWyqu

– Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 28, 2020

Amell’s co-stars were also ready to say goodbye, but not without a few tears and honors.

The man. The myth. The legend. The hero. The legacy. The joy. The loss. The failures. The victories. Love. The heart. »Thank you @cw_arrow. Thank you @stephenamell. Thank you, Oliver Queen, for letting me be part of your story. Tonight is the night. #ARROWFinale #TheFinalBow pic.twitter.com/PLGZjwxqfi

– Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) January 28, 2020

Bittersweet 💚 Since our last episode of Arrow will air this evening, I would like to thank each and every one of you who followed us on this trip. It’s crazy to think how far we’ve all got in 8 years. I love you all so much !!! #ARROW pic.twitter.com/aUEIaCHtb5

– Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) January 28, 2020

“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it may be the end of the beginning. “

-Winston Churchill

#Arrow pic.twitter.com/fy33LBJJlS

– Juliana Harkavy (@JulianaHarkavy) January 28, 2020

If there is one person who deserves a lot of credit for getting a show through eight production periods, it’s @stephenamell

Well done, this man.

Really a legend. # Arrow #ArrowSeriesFinale pic.twitter.com/bSQBVcJFIU

– Paul Blackthorne (@PaulBlackthorne) January 28, 2020

Goodbye also said the crew of the show, which ended production in November last year. The producer, stunt genius and director James Bamford was one such member of the army behind the scenes that made the show possible.

And THANKS to @GBerlanti from ALLEN US in #ARROWVERSE for the trust in us and our creative souls who do what we do together with you in your ever expanding world of amazing television. ♥ ️ THANKS for stimulating countless fantasies.

– James Bamford (@JamesBamford) January 28, 2020

Honors also came from the show’s authors, past and present. Many of them started in Star City. From new writers we know we’ll hear more like Maya Houston …

The last episode of #Arrow will be broadcast tonight. These people are my family and I can’t wait to see what’s next for each one of them. thank you for being part of the ride for the past two years. That is all I can say without crying now.

The final scene. 💚 pic.twitter.com/MVb5kkhYYn

– Maya Houston (@Elcincodemaya) January 28, 2020

… For show tournaments of other shows like Keto Shimizu from Legends of Tomorrow.

I’m wearing my Season 2 # Arrow hoodie and tank at the Lian Yu Vigilante training camp in honor of today’s series finale! Will always be so proud that I was able to take part in this monumental show. Congratulations to the authors, actors and crew! pic.twitter.com/w0pIJTYFEr

– Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu), January 28, 2020

And the current Arrow Showrunner (and we hope to be the future Showrunner of Green Arrow and the Canaries) Beth Schwartz:

On the last day of #Arrow and as we prepare for another season, I would like to thank all of the struggling support staff who feel that everyone else except them is being filled. Season 1 of Arrow I was the writing assistant and …

– Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) January 28, 2020

But this season I wrote 5 episodes and was invaluable for the show. Something I encourage all fighting assistants to do. Work hard, prove yourself again and again and try your best not to give up. I promise it will happen.

– Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) January 28, 2020

And finally co-creator and overlord of Arrowverse, Marc Guggenheim.

#Arrow ends tonight after 8 years. Here you can see the storyboards for the opening moments… pic.twitter.com/b3JlcPMVje

– Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) January 28, 2020

According to all reports, the last hour will be crowded with familiar faces and lots of tears. Are you ready for the last bow?

