Arrow finally leaves, but David Ramsey still has a few items on his wish list

arrow (The CW, 8 p.m., farewell special and 9 p.m., series finale): Cue the Boyz II Men and prepare the paper handkerchiefs because one of the longest remaining superheroes on television is finally getting out.

To be fair, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has twice completed the crossover Crisis On Infinite Earths, and Arrowverse’s other shows have been mourning his loss since then. Arrow’s recent episode, “Green Arrow & The Canaries,” was both narrative (it happened in 2040) and practical (she’s a backdoor pilot for a possible spin-off) and the future. This week seems to be all about the past – every two hours. The farewell special “Hitting The Bullseye” will first be broadcast at 8 p.m. After that, the very last arrow “Fadeout” says goodbye to Oliver, John Diggle (the great David Ramsey), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) and what will surely be a whole Many recurring actors, including Emily Bett Rickards, who played Felicity up to this point in every season of the series. Rickards, Amell, Ramsey and Katie Cassidy (different versions of Laurel Lance) are the Stalwarts of Arrow. I plan to see them all tonight.

At the Television Critics Association last August, The A.V. Club asked Ramsey what hopes he had for John Diggle last season and if there was a chance Digg would show up on another show, maybe another, vaguely green.

The A.V. Club: What’s on your wish list for John Diggle? Would you like to see him before the show ends?

David Ramsey: Yes, I think we need to clarify what happens to his children, to J.J. and Connor, the son he adopted. I think we need to see what happens to his marriage to Lyla Michaels, who is now the leader of A.R.G.U.S. – the new Amanda Waller – is. And I think we have to find out what’s going on with Lantern. Incidentally, these are all questions that will be answered.

AVC: Would you do a Green Lantern show if asked?

DR: The right one, absolutely. I think that’s a great character. But it’s an expensive show, an expensive show. It’s like, “Can I imagine something? Great!” And the boom, that’s $ 5 million, right there.

AVC: Has the way you play this character changed over the years? Do you approach him differently?

DR: There’s a noise, a kind of voice that came from Diggle that I didn’t know existed until we were in season two. That being said, I don’t think I played it differently. I was always chosen as Oliver Queen’s Lifer, who keeps reminding him of his humanity. That really appealed to me. But yes, there was a voice from Diggle that I found after the second season.

AVC: Do you think Digg will ever get used to super speed?

DR: No.

AVC: It’s just puking until the end?

DR: That’s the great thing when Flash first showed up (and I saw that this was his answer), it was like this: “How big do you want it? Because I did a lot of comedy.” So we just went crazy with this Reaction further. But I think that’s the charm of Diggle. “There flies a woman in a skirt. Has anyone else seen this? There is a man who moves faster than anything else on earth. Does anyone understand that?” He says what people think. I think that’s puke just a reaction that someone would really have. That’s the charm of John.

This is us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Miracle worker: Dark age (TBS, 10:30 p.m., premiere in the second season): This anthology series created by Simon Rich is coming back tonight for an extremely strange second round, and we are very excited.

Here is Danette Chavez in season two of her warm pre-air review:

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, the second installment of Simon Rich’s comedic anthology series, is neither a faithful replica of the Middle Ages nor an anachronistic impale of previous generations. Based on Rich’s short story “Revolution”, Dark Ages reveals the usual jokes about medieval barber-slash doctors, superstitions disguised as science, and life in a pre-installed society. But just as often, the series finds bright spots at a time that has been written off as one of the worst in human history – people who spoke out against convention or compassion, or who just figured out how to make waste disposal a little less of a chore. The philosophical comedy may seem small compared to The Good Place, but Miracle Workers anticipates many of the same questions about kindness and free will.

It is worth your time.