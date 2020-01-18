Arrow Katherine McNamara Talks About Mia After “Crisis” in Spin-Off Backdoor Pilot | Arrow, Katherine McNamara, Television

Katherine McNamara opens on it The arrow character, Mia Smoak, in a post-“Crisis in Infinite Land” reality.

The actress reveals another side of her character in the backdoor pilot for her potential spin-off Green Arrow & The Canaries. Here is what Katherine McNamara had to share a new interview with EW:

Juggling memories of two different realities: “It’s about finding those moments when the different facets of her manifest themselves because it’s always the same girl in her nucleus, just with a different set of experiences and a different set of circumstances. So it was really fun to see how his different instincts came to light given the situation. Once she has recovered memories, we see these little flashes of the old Mia and how her instinct and training come into play. There are other cases where the old Mia could not have done well , but now with the social skills of this new Mia and the way she manages her life and the relationships she has in Star City, she is able to solve problems in a different way than she would have before. So this almost expands and expands Mia’s skill set and allows her to be an even more skilled member of the team. “

On his favorite pilot scenes: “There are so many moments I think back to. There are some I can’t talk about – they are such spoilers and I look forward to discussing them further. But I would say that a really special element is the Mia-William relationship. We really got to see in Season 8 how much they have grown and how much they have come together after meeting their father and having to find their mother and solve all their problems together. Then, in this new reality, they spent their whole lives together and they really had the chance to become brothers and sisters in the best way. They have an almost closer relationship. But even when Mia recovers her memories, she remembers everything that Mia went through in the other reality and she becomes almost more protective of her brother and better understand their situation. I love working with Ben lewis and I love this relationship, and I think it deepens it even more with this new sensitivity. “

On the relationship of the Queen and Diggle families in the new reality after having said previously that they will always be connected: “It certainly plays an important role, but I cannot say more without having problems.”

Arrow will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. on The CW.

