‘Arrow’ makes another final shot while the CW series ends

The CW will have to find a new name for its Arrowverse.

Especially when the network’s superhero shows inspired by DC Comics are united in a crossover story – like the recent ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ – the series that got the ball rolling is the identifying touchstone for the entire group. However, “Arrow” ends its eight-season run with an all-night event Tuesday … so “Flashverse” and “Supergirlverse” can try behind the scenes as possible replacement sentences.

The closing story ‘Arrow’ is preceded by a retrospective hour, reason for title star Stephen Amell to have a lot of reflections on his tenure as Oliver Queen, the billionaire posing as the seeking civilian guard known as Green Arrow.

“It was really emotional,” Amell said about ending the series. “Every episode feels like we are trying to place a button in a certain part of the show. I have had the opportunity to work with actors and characters that I have not been able to work with for a number of years. Every day, knowing that there is an end was in sight … despite the fact that they got offers for shows that are shooting 22 episodes this year, our entire crew came back for 10. Every day that I have walked on the set, I only think about how happy I am that I had this opportunity. “

Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow – Photo: Colin Bentley / The CW – © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

(L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle / Spartan and Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance / Black Siren – Photo: Colin Bentley / The CW – © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow – Photo: Colin Bentley / The CW – © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Co-star Katie Cassidy – who plays “Arrow’s” Laurel Lance / Black Siren – directed one of the last season’s episodes, as did David Ramsey, aka Queen’s ally John Diggle. Cassidy appears in a potential ‘Arrow’ spin-off, which was shown in the penultimate episode, in which Katherine McNamara and Juliana Harkavy would continue their role.

Ramsey also appeared for a while as mayor of New York on “Blue Bloods” from CBS, and he revealed: “That was a big reason why I got” Arrow “because Greg (” Arrow “executive producer Berlanti) and his father were big fans of ‘Blue Bloods’. And he saw me as mayor Poole and said, “That’s John Diggle.” “

Marc Guggenheim, a founding ‘Arrow’ executive producer and one of his frequent writers, reasoned: ‘I think every show has a natural end date. And one thing we always talked about was that we didn’t want to be the show that stays at the party too long.

“One of the things that I think we are all very proud of is the fact that people are still talking about the show,” Guggenheim said. “I remember that the final of the seventh season was trending on Twitter the night we broadcast. That does not happen that often, and I think we all prefer to go high, rather than say, “Is that show still in the broadcast?”