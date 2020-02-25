‘arrow’-producer-shares-script-from-olicity’s-remaining-scene

Arrow could have aired its closing episode previous month, but there are however some distinctive driving-the-scenes times from the display.

Consulting producer Marc Guggenheim just posted the script from the show’s ultimate moments which featured a lengthy-awaited reunion among Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

“Here you go,” Marc just captioned the two script webpages.

Felicity very last appeared on Arrow in the course of time seven, leaving numerous lovers wanting to know if she would return for the sequence finale.

Examine out the script to see how Felicity and Oliver reunion played out…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB