Arsenal agrees to sign PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal was asked not to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

Kurzawa has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the Gunners and will formalize his transfer when his PSG contract expires at the end of the season.

Getty Images – Getty

Kurzawa is expected to switch to Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season

The report also suggests that Arsenal wanted to get Kurzawa signed this month as many defenders were injured, including Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney.

However, PSG did not want to lose the left-back and will instead switch to the Gunners in six months.

The rumors of a transfer from Arsenal did not go down well with a former Gooner.

Gilles Grimandi, who both played for Arsenal and worked as a French scout until March, is very much against Kurzawa signing for his former club.

Grimandi claims it would be a mistake for Arsenal to catch a player who lacks hunger to reach the highest level.

“Would I have signed Kurzawa? No, ”said Grimandi of Get French Football News at the Late Football Club. “I saw him in Monaco, I think he’s a quality boy, a boy who certainly has the potential to be one of the best in his position, but unfortunately he’s missing certain areas.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlor says he would love to have the Gunners sign John City from Manchester City

“I don’t see him improving, I don’t see him as a boy hungry to reach the highest level. For Arsenal, he doesn’t have the profile that fits the club’s project.

“There are young people who come, he’s already a certain age. I don’t see any point in Arsenal getting Kurzawa. “

In the meantime, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel wants Kurzawa to stay in the club, claiming that he didn’t even talk about the possibility of letting the left-back go.

“We need Layvin,” said Tuchel in a press conference ahead of the PSG-Lorient clash on Sunday. “I have not spoken to him about leaving, nor with anyone else.

“We have Juan (Bernat) on the left and Layvin behind. Layvin has played well lately, trained well and it’s up to him to show what he can do.

“If he’s healthy, he’ll play Lorient, he’s an important player in that position.”

Kurzawa played this game, but according to L’Equipe, who gave him a 3/10 rating for his performance, he was unable to repay the trust shown in him.

L’Equipe’s brief description of his complaint against Lorient was, “Lorient quickly understood that the best way to attack is down his wing.”

