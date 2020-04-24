Arsenal and Manchester United qualify for Champions League about Chelsea and Leicester? Best-4 according to UEFA coefficient rankings

UEFA reportedly flirted with the idea of handing out locations in upcoming season’s Champions League centered on clubs’ coefficient scores.

There is no guarantee that some leagues will be concluded and there is a risk some will be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool are the existing holders of the Champions League

If that ended up to materialize, not only is there debate about what will transpire about league titles and relegation, but there are query marks in excess of these coveted European sites.

Before this 7 days, it was claimed the Spanish Soccer Affiliation floated the idea of utilizing coefficient rankings, which would ignore league positions and use clubs’ performance in Europe around the past five many years.

In Spain, this would see Atletico Madrid advantage at the expenditure of Real Sociedad, but there would be even more spectacular penalties in England.

Each Leicester and Chelsea, who are third and four respectively, would skip out on Champions League football and instead qualify for the Europa League with Tottenham.

How does the coefficient process get the job done?

The desk is centered on European performances about a rolling five-yr period. In this article are the latest standings in England…

1. Man Metropolis – 112

2. Liverpool – 99

3. Man United – 92

4. Arsenal – 91

5. Tottenham – 85

6. Chelsea – 83

7. Leicester – 22

8. Wolves – 12

9. Southmapton – 7

10. Everton – 3

11. Burnley – 2

12. West Ham – 1

On the other hand, Spurs would secure a Champions League place if Person City’s European ban was upheld, specified they are fifth in the coefficient table.

Most staggeringly, it would see Arsenal sneak into Europe’s elite level of competition even with at present staying ninth in the Premier League.

Thankfully, UEFA appeared to move away from the coefficient system of figuring out destinations adhering to their meeting on Thursday.

European football’s governing human body launched a statement revealing options to decide qualification centered on ‘sporting merit’ if the coronavirus pandemic means seasons are not able to be accomplished.

That is also great news for the likes of Sheffield United and Wolves.

But what would happen to the Champions League if they went with the coefficient approach? talkSPORT.com can take a appear.

The Champions League level of competition is now suspended thanks to coronavirus

Team Levels

England – Guy City, Liverpool, Male United, Arsenal (Tottenham, in fifth, would get Gentleman City’s area if their ban is upheld)

Spain – True Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla

Italy – Juventus, Roma, Napoli, Lazio

Germany – Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Leverkusen, Schalke

France – Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon

Russia – Zenit, CSKA Moscow

Portugal – Porto

Belgium – Gent

Ukraine – Shakhtar Donetsk

Turkey – Beşiktaş

As well as – winners of Champions League and Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus would qualify for next season’s levels of competition

Play-off round

Netherlands – Ajax

Austria – Salzburg

Third qualifying round

Czech Republic – Viktoria Plzen

Greece – Olympiakos

France – Monaco

Russia – Krasnodar

Portugal – Benfica

Belgium – Anderlecht

Ukraine – Dynamo Kiev

Next qualifying spherical

Croatia – Dinamo Zagreb, Rijeka

Denmark – Copenhagen

Switzerland – Basel

Turkey – Fenerbahce

Netherlands – PSV Eindhoven

Austria – Swift Wien

Czech Republic – Sparta Prague

Greece – PAOK

Initial qualifying round

Cyprus – APOEL

Serbia – Crevena zvezda

Scotland – Celtic

Belarus – Dynamo Brest

Sweden – Djurgardens IF

Norway – Molde

Kazakhstan – Astana

Poland – Legia Warsaw

Azerbaijan – Qarabag

Israel – Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Bulgaria – Ludogorets

Romania – FCSB

Slovakia – Spartak Trnava

Slovenia – Maribor

North Macedonia – Shkendija

Moldova – Sheriff Tiraspol

Albania – Skenderbeu

Republic of Eire – Dundalk

Finland – KuPS

Iceland – KR

Bosnia and Herzegovina – HSK Zrinjski

Lithuania – Suduva

Latvia – Riga FC

Luxembourg – Dudelange

Armenia – Alashkert

Malta – Valletta

Estonia – Flora

Georgia – Dinamo Tbilisi

Wales – The New Saints

Montenegro – Buducnost Podgorica

Faroe Islands – KI Klaksvik

Gibraltar – Lincoln Crimson Imps