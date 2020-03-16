Arsenal and Tottenham ‘battling to signal out of favour Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren’

Arsenal and Tottenham are intrigued in signing Dejan Lovren this summer season, in accordance to studies.

The Liverpool defender has struggled for playing time this season, creating just 9 Leading League commences.

AFP or licensors

Dejan Lovren has struggled for dependable sort at Liverpool

He is powering Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking purchase at Anfield.

Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi claim Arsenal and Tottenham experience levels of competition from Lazio, Lyon and extended-expression admirers Milan as they endeavor to indicator Lovren.

Tottenham search set to be on the lookout for a centre-50 % in the summertime transfer window, with Jan Vertonghen likely to go away when his deal expires at the conclude of the year.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta could glance to bolster his backline with Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz failing to impress this phrase.

Also, Milan are believed to still be eager on the Croatia global after failing to sign him final summer time.

AFP or licensors

Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at Spurs at the conclude of this season

Lovren started out in Liverpool’s 3- reduction to Watford very last month, which finished the club’s prospects of heading the total Premier League time undefeated.

The 30-year-aged was bullied by Troy Deeney as the Watford captain and Ismaila Sarr (2) scored to inflict a 1st league defeat on the Reds since January 2019.

Pursuing the activity, Deeney admitted he focused Lovren at Vicarage Highway.

He reported: “[Virgil] van Dijk is a course act and, for me, is in all probability in the top rated five defenders in the globe.

“It is rough to get just about anything from him – he is 6ft 4ins, rapidly and solid, so you check out to choose on the weaker of the two.

AFP or licensors

Dejan Lovren could not cope with Troy Deeney previous thirty day period

“I really do not want to be disrespectful to Lovren and say he is the weaker of the two.

“But I knew he required to combat me as very well, and that is my game, so if you want to test and battle me you are likely to have to be in for a difficult evening.

“He did that for the to start with goal, making an attempt to battle me for the toss-in and then I clearly rolled him and we scored. He is striving to struggle me instead of looking at the ball and we scored.”

Lovren has manufactured 184 appearances for Liverpool considering the fact that becoming a member of for £20million from Southampton in 2014.