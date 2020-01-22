Arsenal are fighting a tie in the Premier League against Chelsea

LONDON – For Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s worst league campaign in a quarter of a century may still lack victories, but a certain fighting spirit seems to have returned under the new coach.

Just ask Chelsea.

On a night of late goals in the Premier League, Arsenal played with ten players for over an hour after David Luiz’s red card in the 26th minute. He fell back twice on Stamford Bridge but still came from a wild London derby with a 2-2 draw.

Arsenal ended the night in tenth place – and closer to the relegation zone than in the top four – at almost two-thirds of the season, possibly with the hope that better times could be just around the corner.

“Time will tell if this is a stepping stone,” said Arteta, who has won just six league games since joining Unai Emery last month. We have to keep playing with the spirit we showed in every game. “

Chelsea seems determined to keep the race for last place in the Champions League qualification open.

With just 14 points from their last 12 games, Frank Lampard’s fourth-placed team is still within range of a number of challengers – possibly down to Arsenal, which hasn’t been in the top six in 25 years. The sight of striker Tammy Abraham, who was helped off the field after the full-time whistle because an ankle bang was another dampener for Chelsea at night.

Chelsea only allowed two shots and goals, the first after an 80-meter run at Gabriel Martinelli, in which the Brazilian teenager was allowed to get past N’Golo Kante when the midfielder ran back and was the last man – slipped in Near the center circle.

Hector Bellerin scored Arsenal’s second equalizer in the 87th minute, but that was far from the last goal on a chaotic evening across the country.

Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune scored an unlikely 2-2 draw at Everton in the fourth and fifth minutes of added time.

Substitute defender’s first goal was an overhead kick before striking out to take advantage of Everton’s poor defense.

“It’s a crazy game, for sure,” said Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, “but it’s great. It just shows that you shouldn’t leave a game early.”

The dramatic end stole the spotlight from Moise Kean, who took the lead with his first goal for Everton after moving from Juventus in the off-season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored Everton’s second place in a match between two midtable teams

Another goal in stoppage time was scored in Villa Park, where Tyrone Mings scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time and Aston Villa brought a 2-1 win over Watford to get his team out of the relegation zone.

Watford also dropped to the last three places, the first real setback for Nigel Pearson since taking the lead last month with the team in last place.

Manchester City didn’t leave it so late to seal its win. A 73-minute goal from Sergio Aguero secured Sheffield United a 1-0 win and cemented second place, 13 points behind the runaway leader Liverpool.

Aguero has scored six goals in the last three games and has been in the league up to 16 times this season. He is one goal behind Jamie Vardy [Leicester].

The game was also notable for the return of central defender Aymeric Laporte, who played 78 minutes before being removed with a serious knee injury after almost five months.

“We knew Aymeric couldn’t play for 90 minutes, so we played five times in the back to protect him a little,” said City Manager Pep Guardiola. “He is a crucial player for us, we missed him.”

Elsewhere, Bournemouth ended a four-game loss in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Brighton to relieve pressure on coach Eddie Howe, whose side had accumulated only four points in the past twelve games.

Bournemouth stayed in the relegation zone, but climbed to the penultimate place, tied with West Ham in 17th place.

Southampton won 2-0 thanks to long-distance blows from Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong and advanced to ninth place.