Arsenal borrowed the Southampton defender for the rest of the season

Arsenal have loaned Southampton defender Cedric Soares, the Premier League club said.

The Portuguese full-back, who won the 2016 European Championship with his country, has signed a contract with the Gunners until the end of the season.

Sports director Edu of Arsenal said: “Cedric is a defender with good experience in the Premier League and of course internationally.

“He is another strong new addition to our defensive that will provide our squad with quality.

“I know that he is a player who plays with absolute commitment and energy.

“We are all looking forward to starting the final stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club.”

