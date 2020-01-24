Arsenal boss Arteta asks Ceballos to prove himself | Sports

Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos celebrates her fourth goal after scoring against Standard Liege on October 4, 2019. – Reuters pic

LONDON, January 24 – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asked Dani Ceballos to prove he is worth keeping after Real Madrid midfielder on loan has been linked to a return to Spain.

Ceballos came to Arsenal for one season in August. However, he struggled to succeed and is reportedly ready to leave the company.

The 23-year-old has played in the last international matches in Spain, but should be concerned about his chances of joining the national team for Euro 2020.

Ceballos, who has scored only once in 17 games for Arsenal, had to take a break from a thigh injury in November and has not played since Arteta took office.

Arteta spoke before the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday in Bournemouth and made it clear that Ceballos has to prove his quality and will on a constant basis in order to be back in the team.

“I had a conversation with Dani. When I joined the club, he wasn’t here. He was in Madrid because he did rehabilitation with the team he belongs to for over a month, ”Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“I didn’t see much of him because he only trained with us for a week or 10 days.

“It’s very early to judge what I can or can’t do with him. I’ve heard of all of these things, but I have nothing to comment on.

“He has to get fit again and fight for his place like every other player. Then we’ll make a selection that matches what I see on the pitch. “

Ceballos was not the only Arsenal player to be linked to a train this week after Barcelona has been linked to a possible assignment by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for injured Luis Suarez.

But Arteta rejected these rumors and referred to the Gabon striker’s program notes, which expressed his joy at the club.

“A week ago after a home game, we talked about the fact that he was so happy that he disagreed with the things written in the media and that he has a future here. I’m so happy with it. Here I am right now,” he said.

In seven games, the Gunners under Arteta have lost only once, although they have only won two times during this time.

“A lot of the things I wanted to implement, not just with the players, but in terms of the culture around the club, I see very good signs of progress,” said Arteta.

“In general, I can see the direction I wanted to go a month ago.” – AFP