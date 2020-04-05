Arsenal confident they are in pole posture to signal Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser regardless of Liverpool inbound links

Arsenal are self-confident they are leading the race to sign Bournemouth ace Ryan Fraser.

The Cherries’ winger is out of contract this summer months and has been large on the Gunners’ wishlist for some time.

Getty Images

Ryan Fraser was linked to Liverpool in January but could be off to Arsenal

Just after a stunning campaign in 2018/19, the Scotsman has struggled for sort with Eddie Howe’s guys battling to prevent relegation from the Leading League.

A really candid Fraser has admitted the speculation all around his potential has affected his performances, which have observed him sign up just four assists and a single objective.

Even just before the arrival of new manager Mikel Arteta, Fraser has been a focus on for the Gunners.

But, as described by talkSPORT in November, Liverpool are one more group severely looking at the player and have held sophisticated talks about a deal.

news

PFA releases solid statement, Khan shares wild principle, Rooney slams PL and authorities

hottest

Transfer news reside: Arsenal self-assured on winger, Guy Metropolis transfer for Varane blocked

disasters

Wenger’s worst XI of gamers signed at Arsenal, like Jeffers and Kallstrom

revealed

The most entertaining sides to not win PL title table – are Liverpool champions?

Hottest

Leading League chiefs reportedly notify gamers that clubs stand to drop £1.1billion

stepped down

Mick McCarthy replaced as Republic of Ireland manager

pleased to assist

Danny Rose speaks out on wage row and hits back at governing administration criticism

needed

Chelsea maintain ‘secret talks’ around Coutinho with a few top-6 clubs also interested

disaster

Liverpool place non-actively playing employees on furlough but guarantee they will get total shell out

improper

‘Tottenham lovers will be embarrassed’ – Spurs and PFA slammed for reaction to crisis

TEAMtalk, however, counsel Arsenal now believe they are the workforce in pole place to land Fraser.

Their sources say that even with his downturn on the pitch the north Londoners nevertheless wish to indicator him.

Awesome Kolo Toure story! His Mad Arsenal Demo

With the Gunners lacking a substantial transfer kitty, a skilled Premier League player signing on a free of charge transfer will insert energy at very good price.

Asked his rumours had contributed to his variety, Fraser explained: “Maybe it has not helped. Subconsciously, you might feel about it. I’m just striving to get on with my get the job done. Each participant claims that.”