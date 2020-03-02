[Arsenal conquer Portsmouth two- to cruise into FA Cup quarter-finals]

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their second intention against Portsmouth with teammates. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 3 — Arsenal cruised into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a two- get at Portsmouth many thanks to targets by defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and striker Eddie Nketiah both aspect of halftime yesterday.

3rd-tier Portsmouth experienced not beaten Arsenal because a 5-4 league victory in 1958, but they prompted the Gunners lots of problems before the deadlock was damaged just in advance of the split.

Reiss Nelson’s cross was achieved with a sweetly-timed volley inside the space from Greece intercontinental Sokratis who place the Gunners in advance in initially-50 % stoppage time.

The target seemed to give Arsenal an injection of assurance and Nketiah manufactured it two- six minutes following the crack, controlling a cross at rate just before bundling the ball home from shut array.

Pompey, roared on by their passionate admirers, defended properly but lacked any spark in assault as Arsenal, the FA Cup’s most successful side with 13 titles, held on for a comfortable win.

The rest of the fifth-spherical ties are becoming performed in midweek because of to the quick wintertime crack in the Premier League, with the draw for the quarter-finals having area tomorrow. — Reuters