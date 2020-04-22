Arsenal defender David Luiz admits he wants to return to Benfica

Luiz hit the ground, running towards Sagittarius (Photo: Getty Images)

Arsenal defender David Luiz has revealed that he is looking forward to a “unique” return to his former Benfica club before he hangs his shoes.

An experienced central defender got a break in European football by the Portuguese club in 2007, before moving to Chelsea in 2011.

The 33-year-old played a key role in the revival of Arsenal under Mikel Arteta after the difficult start of Gunners’ career after a summer move from Chelsea.

Former Manchester City coach Arteta has admitted that he sees Brazil being a manager in the future, but this may not be at the Premier League.

Luiz told SporTV: “I’ve never lost my connection to Benfica, it’s in my heart, everyone knows I want to come back.

“I want to put my Benfica shirt back on and feel the feeling. The day I return to Estadio da Luz will be special, one of the greatest feelings in my life. “

Luiz won league titles in England, France and Portugal as well as the Champions League from Chelsea in 2012, but initially hesitated before leaving the club, which gave him his first chance to shine.

He added: “I was afraid to leave Benfica, I was afraid to start a new story.

“So Rui (Costa), the football director, pulled me aside and talked to me. I was afraid to end my story in Benfiki, my love and pleasure that I had while living in this country and playing for Benfiki.

“I said (Costa):” I don’t want to go, I want to stay, I want to stay. ” Rui told me something that touched my heart: “The door will always be open to you. You need to show off your football around the world. “

