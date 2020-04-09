Arsenal defender David Luiz plays rock, paper, scissors with reflection and loses in properly-edited social media movie

Premier League footballers are owning to discover approaches of retaining by themselves entertained throughout the coronavirus pandemic with quite a few making funny social media videos to article to their lovers.

All expert football in England is at the moment suspended owing to COVID-19 with uncertainty around when it will really return.

Instagram

David Luiz shared the clip on Instagram

Stars have been coming up with novel approaches of preserving chaotic with players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain practicing his dancing expertise although James Milner has been winning Twitter with his dry-humoured posts.

Arsenal defender Luiz decided to give himself a activity of rock, paper, scissors in the mirror.

Soon after three goes, both of those Luizs had been tied soon after making the same weapon but on the fourth go his reflection received with paper wrapping rock in the effectively-edited clip.

He posted the video clip on Instagram with the caption: “Whoever loses cleans the residence!!”

The clip went down effectively on social media with the likes of Patrick Kluivert, Cesc Fabregas and Jorginho all commenting with their approval.

Other challenges have also gone viral on social media these types of as the Remain at Dwelling Obstacle the place people had to do as a lot of keepy-uppies with a roll of toilet paper.

Andy Murray and his wife Kim took component in the 100 volley problem and posted their attempt on Twitter.