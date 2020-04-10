Arsenal have been ‘warned versus signing Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez’ by their very own head of recruitment Francis Cagigao

Arsenal’s head of recruitment Francis Cagigao warned the club versus signing Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez, stories claim.

The Gunners introduced in Mustafi and Perez from Valencia and Deportivo La Coruna, respectively, for a mixed overall of £52.1million in the latter stages of the 2016 summer time transfer window.

Shkodran Mustafi has endured a tough time in an Arsenal shirt

The Athletic promises Arsenal employed analytics when determining to indication the pair in its place of sending their scouts to watch them are living in action.

Mustafi was not on Arsenal’s listing of centre-again alternatives, but statistics overruled the club’s scouting stories, whilst major scout Cagigao, who has labored for Arsenal for a lot more than two decades, labelled Perez a ‘mid-table player’.

Perez was on the verge of becoming a member of Everton when an agent arrived to Cagigao inquiring irrespective of whether Arsenal were being fascinated in signing him, to which the scout allegedly replied, ‘Not a chance’.

Lucas Perez scored seven aims for Arsenal

But Arsenal ended up acquiring the Spanish forward for £17.1m right after Leicester star Jamie Vardy turned down the possibility to participate in at the Emirates.

Perez commenced just two Leading League game titles in the 2016/17 year, before remaining delivered out on financial loan to Deportivo La Coruna.

He remaining Arsenal forever when he joined West Ham for just £4m in 2018, but once more lasted just just one time in the Premier League and is now participating in for Alaves in LaLiga.

In the meantime, Mustafi’s time at Arsenal has been plagued by defensive problems.

A time-ending knee harm to Calum Chambers very last December noticed the Germany intercontinental regain his setting up put, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic indefinitely suspended matches in England.

Mustafi’s Arsenal foreseeable future continues to be in question, and the impending arrival of William Saliba, who was signed for £27m from Saint-Etienne last summertime but loaned back for a period following getting scouted by Cagigao, could force the 27-12 months-previous nearer to the exit door.