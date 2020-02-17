[arsenal-have-not-lost-a-leading-league-dwelling-match-in-february-considering-that-2006-as-they-welcome-newcastle-to-the-emirates]

The Emirates is a fortress… in February.

Amazingly, Arsenal haven’t missing a residence league match in February considering that 2006, when West Ham recorded a three-two victory at Highbury.

Getty Pictures – Getty Arsenal have not missing a league match at residence in February since 2006

The Gunners have received 20 and drawn five of their 25 these kinds of online games given that.

Mikel Arteta’s adult males host Newcastle on Sunday before Everton complete off the thirty day period at the Emirates on 23 February.

But a person stat, which is positive to inspire self-assurance in Gooners, is that 25 of Alexandre Lacazette’s 32 Premier League targets have been scored in house game titles, which include each of his past 8.

In reality, of all Arsenal players to have scored at minimum 15 plans in the level of competition, Lacazette has scored the greatest ratio in dwelling online games.

Match specifics

Arsenal have received 13 of their last 14 Premier League game titles from Newcastle, getting rid of the other 1-2 at St James’ Park in April 2018.

Newcastle have missing each individual of their previous 7 Leading League away video games versus Arsenal, due to the fact successful 1- at the Emirates many thanks to an Andy Carroll intention in November 2010.

Arsenal are unbeaten in all competitions so much in 2020 (W3 D4), nevertheless they have drawn their very last 4 league games given that beating Manchester United on New Year’s Working day.

Arsenal have dropped 9 factors from successful positions in household Premier League video games this period – only in 2001/02 (14) and 2004/05 (11) have they misplaced much more at house in a solitary marketing campaign in the opposition.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their final 4 Premier League games (W1 D3), final acquiring a more time operate with no defeat in the competitiveness concerning April and May perhaps 2016 (6 game titles).

Newcastle are averaging 9.nine photographs for every game in the Premier League this season, their least expensive average in a season in the competitiveness we have on document (due to the fact 1997/98).

Mikel Arteta (W1 D5 L1) is just the next Arsenal supervisor to gain only one particular of his first seven league video games in cost of the club after Steve Burtenshaw in 1986.

Newcastle striker Joelinton has long gone 22 Premier League online games and 1766 minutes without the need of scoring, due to the fact netting absent in north London vs . Spurs in August. The Brazilian has netted two goals in the FA Cup in this interval, even though both strikes came versus League One opposition.

The past Arsenal facet to eliminate at home in February

Lehmann, Gilbert (Flamini 27), Djourou, Campbell (Larsson 45), Senderos, Ljungberg, Diaby (Bergkamp 71), Silva, Pires, Henry, Van Persie.

“We missing and it is challenging to fully grasp how we dropped because their keeper was really active and our keeper was not busy,” Arsene Wenger explained at the time, while Alan Pardew admitted his Hammers aspect rode their luck at instances.

“We mixed it up a little bit and bought aims. It was a wonderful general performance.”Their back four has not performed with each other and we realized we experienced to expose that, we had been constantly going to threaten them.

“But they really terrorised us for the initial 10 minutes and we wanted to be solid and our centre halves were being immense tonight.”