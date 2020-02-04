Arsenal have one of the worst Premier League victory records this season, and Mikel Arteta’s stats are just as bad

Mikel Arteta endures what can be described as a difficult start in life as an Arsenal manager and writes his name in the history books.

Unfortunately, this is the case for the Spaniard for the wrong reasons, as the Gunners had a 0-0 draw against Burnley on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s coach in late 2019, but it was a difficult start for the former Gunners midfielder

Jay Rodriguez was just inches from getting a late winner for Burnley when Arteta’s Lancashire revolution threatened to take a worrying turn.

In the 77th minute, Rodriguez hit the bottom of the crossbar from close range before the ball bounced off the line and the Clarets refused three points.

Rodriguez, James Tarkowski and Jeff Hendrick had already missed the chance to take their team in the lead, while the Gunners, who hadn’t won a Premier League game since New Year, rarely threatened a goalless draw and only scored two shots on goal.

The tie with Turf Moor was the 13th Premier League game for the North Londoners – and they have remarkably only six wins.

These are fewer wins than any other top division team this season, and these teams are Watford (19th place) and Norwich (20th place)!

Arsenal’s horrific record also means that after 25 games since the 1912/13 season, they scored the lowest score (31) when they could only win once.

In addition, Arteta’s eight-point record from his first seven league games is worse than that of everyone except for only three Arsenal managers since World War I.

The Gunners’ total of 13 draws are also the second most popular ever in a top 38 game campaign, and they are the first team to play more than 12 of their first 25 games since Manchester United in 1980/81.

On paper and in the record books, it seems that Arteta has been struggling to have a positive impact in north London.

Gooner will hope to turn things around – soon.