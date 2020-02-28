Arsenal have ‘only bought themselves to blame’ for Europa League exit – Martin Keown and John Hartson blast endeavours of players

Martin Keown has blasted Arsenal’s determination in their shock Europa League defeat versus Olympiakos.

Arsenal’s bid for European glory is more than for an additional season as they endured a two-one defeat at residence to the Greek side, going out of the opposition on absent plans.

Getty Photos – Getty Arsenal were significantly from their greatest and had been punished by Olympiakos

The Gunners experienced seemingly performed all the tough get the job done by profitable the first leg 1- but Pape Abou Cisse’s solitary strike at the Emirates Stadium observed the activity go to more-time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the next fifty percent of extra-time to put Arsenal on study course for the round-of-16 but Youssef El-Arabi’s last-gasp intention swung the tie the reverse absent to stun the Premier League side.

And Keown, who was doing the job as a pundit together with an additional previous Gunner in John Hartson blasted the endeavours of Mikel Arteta’s aspect.

Keown instructed BT Sport: “Devastating to be here…You cannot change up to a video game and begin to enjoy in the way that they did.

“They had been then punished and have only obtained on their own to blame and there is a great deal of get the job done to be finished at Arsenal Football Club.

“We’ll reflect on this and the rebuilding of this football club has to start off now and, sure, Arteta’s in cost and variations will be produced but the dedication was not there from the off and you get punished at this level.”

Both of those of Olympiakos’ aims came from corners and Hartson suggested his old club are a extensive way off getting the amount desired defensively to development.

Hartson stated: “They started quite sloppily. We picked out a good deal of occasions in the 1st 50 % in which they weren’t passing speedy ample, they weren’t having it forward quick sufficient, loads of gamers under-par.

Getty Visuals – Getty Arteta has a whole lot of operate to do

“Defensively as perfectly, I dilemma. David Luiz and Mustafi right before the video game ‘are they excellent ample to take Arsenal any more?’

“Arsenal have once again conceded from two corners, Ok the 2nd target came from a next stage, and Leno doesn’t know irrespective of whether to appear. David Luiz ducks in the end…I imagine he ought to just go and head it absent.

“If you just cannot protect set parts then you ain’t likely to earn anything.”