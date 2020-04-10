Arsenal ignored the advice of his own recruiting boss about Shkodran Mustafi

Mustafi was signed against the wishes of the scout team (photo: Getty)

Arsenal continued to sign Shkodran Mustafi, even though one of the most important recruitment modes told them not to.

Francis Cagigao, who is credited with the signatures of Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin Robin van Persie and Gabriel Martinelli, is the head of international intelligence in the Emirates and has been involved in the decision-making process on transfer in Arsenal for over twenty years.

But there were times when his respected voice was ignored.

In particular, when signing Mustafi, according to The Athletic.

Arsene Wenger was open to data-based recruitment, which meant Mustafi was signed based on convincing statistics.

But the Cagigao department was not willing to recommend to the Germans based on what they saw.

His time spent in the Arsenal is littered with errors, and he is a very malicious character among the club’s fans.

Another striking example of the club’s mistake being the signing of Lucas Perez.

Perez’s transfer failed (photo: Getty)

The agent asked Cagigao if Arsenal would be interested in signing the then striker Deportivo La Coruna, which he reportedly replied: “No chance. Is a player in the middle table. “

However, when Arsenal bosses desperately search for a striking add-on at the last minute, Perez was signed against Cagigao’s will.

However, Cagigao was heavily involved in signing the contract with William Saliba, who is currently on loan at Saint-Etienne. He was admonished to challenge Mustafi in first place next season.

