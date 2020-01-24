Arsenal ‘in talks’ about possible deal for Atletico Madrid striker Thomas Lemar this month

Arsenal is reportedly in talks with Atletico Madrid about a possible deal for Thomas Lemar.

RMC Sport claims the Gunners hope to conclude a deal for the French later this month.

Getty Images

Thomas Lemar spurned Arsenal and Liverpool to switch to Atletico Madrid

It is also rumored that the Gunners are in contact with the player, but so far only preliminary discussions have taken place.

Lemar joined Atletico from Monaco in 2018 and made a deal worth £ 52.7m. However, he struggled to convince Diego Simeone’s team.

Atletico is now open to selling Lemar as they have to make room for the financing of a new striker.

The LaLiga team remains confident of signing a contract to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain, even though Chelsea and Manchester United are competing for his signature.

Meanwhile, a report linking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona has been dismissed by Mikel Arteta.

latest

Arsenal lot Lemar Deal, United associated with shock moves, Leeds sign City Starlet

news

Man United live: Solskjaer in the shop, Fernandes ‘annoyed’, Lukaku at the exit of the Red Devils

LATEST

Liverpool News live: Mane Update, Klopp tipped to leave before contract expired

used in the back

Arsenal’s ‘Submit Loan Bid’ for defenders while Arteta tries to solve the crisis

goss

Arsenal transfer live news: Aubameyang ready to quit, no defender deal, £ 60m signed?

GUNNERS CHAT

Arteta provides information on the current status of the transfer after Matviyenko has bid and Ceballos has ended the rumors

I Agree

‘WoodwardOut’ trends and Van Gaal’s attack on the head of Man United are well received by fans

paper talk

Beckham wants to help Man City Duo for MLS, United break through for Fernandes and more

The striker, who is a game under a three-game spell, has reportedly contacted the Spanish club to say he wants to join them.

When asked about Aubameyang’s latest link to the LaLiga giants, Arteta replied: “As far as I know, we talked about a week ago that he was so happy that he disagreed with what was written in the Media that he has his future here.

“I’m so happy to be right there.”