Arsenal is understandably offended with Barcelona’s ludicrous behaviour

Arsenal has ultimately had their say on Barcelona’s behaviour…

Barcelona really likes the search of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This is no surprise to me, as an Arsenal admirer. Nor must it be a surprise to you just after all, we can all confess that Aubameyang is a phenomenal player.

Just having a look at his objective-scoring data in the course of the decades tells you anything you want to know. He is 1 of the ideal strikers in the world and he has been for some time. Even in his 30s, he is however scoring targets for enjoyment at Arsenal and bailing them out of sticky situations.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Barcelona is attempting their utmost to indicator the Gabon worldwide in the summer season. With it becoming believed that Quique Setien is on the hunt for a striker to swap Luis Suarez, there aren’t a lot far better than Aubameyang.

Nevertheless, Arsenal officers are starting to voice their aggravation in excess of how Barcelona have gone about it, and rightly so. The Each day Star has described that club officials and even Aubameyang himself have admitted that the stories linking him with a go absent are nonsensical.

This is fantastic to see. It genuinely is. In the previous, Arsenal would have enable Barcelona bully them into signing their star players but it is no for a longer period the scenario. I suggest, there is no more time a rationale to with the Gunners obtaining paid out off the personal debt they collected when going from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal them selves are seeking ahead to the summer time transfer window and rightly so. I signify, anything at all beats the peaceful character that is English, and in fact European soccer ideal now. This summer months can’t appear swift plenty of.

Mikel Arteta will be looking to get his to start with appropriate transfer window underway given that in January he was still trying to perform out his very best setting up XI, therefore only two gamers have been signed on loan.

It’s thought that Stan Kroenke and business will spend heavily in the summer months which, although several do not like him as an owner, wouldn’t surprise me due to the fact he has set a large amount of cash into the club in the latest summer months transfer windows.

For now, nevertheless, Arsenal admirers can relaxation confident that Aubameyang isn’t going everywhere until the context improvements, of course. It is good to see a star player of Arsenal committing himself totally to the club, especially when the likes of Barcelona have appear contacting.

Do you feel Arsenal will hold ahold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?