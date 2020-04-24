Arsenal legend Ray Parlour reveals the ‘scariest match’ he at any time performed in towards Tottenham and cruel joke he played on Sol Campbell at White Hart Lane

Ray Parlour has lifted the lid on the ‘scariest moment’ of his football occupation, which occurred following Sol Campbell’s initial match wearing an Arsenal shirt against previous club Tottenham.

The Romford Pele was no stranger to fierce derby video games and rivalries during his 12-yr Gunners occupation, but no other fixture came near to the daunting environment surrounding Campbell’s 1st return to White Hart Lane following his notorious switch amongst the enemy clubs.

Sol Campbell left Tottenham to earn two Leading League titles with Arsenal, and Spurs fans will hardly ever forgive him for it

It may possibly have happened nearly 20 many years in the past, but there is continue to loads of bitterness in north London more than the centre-back’s go, which gained him the lasting nickname of ‘Judas’ from Spurs supporters.

But the hatred at the time was extraordinary, and Parlour says it was obvious as quickly as the Arsenal gamers turned up at White Hart Lane and was however boiling away by the time of their rocky departure from the stadium right after their 1-1 attract.

Talking on the talkSPORT Breakfast, the previous midfielder reported: “The fiercest game I’ve ever been in was Sol Campbell’s 1st activity again a White Hart Lane – WOAH!

“I’ll usually try to remember coming out [of the stadium], we acquired pelters, we received all types of things thrown at our coach.”

And when by ‘coach’, he of course suggests the crew bus, not supervisor Arsene Wenger.

“When you appear out of Tottenham you’ve bought to do a tough still left at a T-junction, and the police have been on our mentor telling us not to quit, just continue to keep heading as rapid as you can, and it was hazardous.

“We went round this corner so rapidly all the plates arrived out the cupboards – SMASH!

“We imagined the window had long gone in!

“That was in all probability the scariest and most scary game I have been associated in.”

Sol Campbell was a Tottenham player for 9 yrs, building about 300 appearances for the club, but traded that for 5 many years at Arsenal exactly where he won two league titles, two FA Cups and reached the Champions League closing

That didn’t stop great ol’ Razor from having a snicker, even though, as he experimented with to make light-weight of what would have been a relatively harrowing knowledge for Campbell.

“I shouted down the mentor: ‘Boss, I’ve acquired an idea’,” he claimed.

“Arsene Wenger stood up and claimed: What is it?

“I mentioned: ‘Boss, why don’t we just place a signal on the window declaring, Sol sits right here, at the very least then they’ll get the right window!

“And I’ll usually try to remember the boss’ reply: ‘Yes, which is a fantastic strategy, we do that’.

“Sol was just on the lookout at me with a smirk on his confront.”

And most likely tinged with real anxiety as effectively – keep in mind, he hadn’t known Ray for that extended.

Ray Parlour claims beating Tottenham wasn’t the precedence when he was at Arsenal – “For me, Arsenal vs Guy United was a larger activity.”

Parlour did acknowledge he thought that, aside from that match, Arsenal’s north London derbies in opposition to Tottenham had been NOT the biggest game titles for Arsene Wenger’s Gunners.

Instead, it was their battles with Premier League title rivals Manchester United the gamers most appeared ahead to.

“You do it for the admirers in derbies, actually,” Parlour spelled out.

“You want to get the activity, but you continue to only get a few details if you beat your local rivals, it’s a lot more for the supporters and the bragging legal rights on the Monday morning when persons go back again to work.

“It was usually a huge match, actively playing versus Spurs, it was a north London derby.

“But for me Manchester United was a larger activity in the period I played in, mainly because you realized if you could get 4 details out of 6 from the two online games you experienced a opportunity of profitable the league.”

