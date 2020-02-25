arsenal-legend-thierry-henry-reveals-he-will-want-to-regulate-the-gunners-‘until-the-day-he-dies’

Thierry Henry admits he goals of running Arsenal and expects to retain this ambition for the rest of his existence.

The famous striker, who has a statue outside the house the Emirates, scored a history 228 objectives for the Gunners in 377 appearances.

He is extensively regarded as one particular of the best players in Arsenal’s history, but his enjoy affair with the club could possibly not be above yet.

Henry, currently the head mentor at MLS aspect Montreal Impression, intends to match his taking part in occupation as a manager.

“I do dream of handling Arsenal, but I also dream of jogging up the court and undertaking a slam dunk,” he told Canal Furthermore. “It does not necessarily mean it’ll transpire.

“But, indeed, I’ll want to handle Arsenal right up until the day I die.”

In numerous strategies, Arsenal have under no circumstances been the identical power since Henry still left for Barcelona in 2007.

Nevertheless, factors are slowly starting to appear brighter beneath new manager Mikel Arteta, who has injected some a great deal essential intensity into the club.

Arsenal’s story over the past handful of years has been a single of toxicity and negativity, which resulted in the stop of Arsene Wenger’s tenure and then Unai Emery’s.

“It was currently complicated in advance of Arsene still left. It was already hard,” Henry included.

“I have learnt by coming onto this side of items [coaching], there are issues that I read, that you might hear one thing from another person you know or I know and we could know things.

“But we do not truly know just about anything, certainly not more than enough to converse about it, since then I have made the decision it is finest not to get included in these kinds of things.”