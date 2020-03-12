Arsenal manager Arteta exams favourable for Covid-19 as Premier League fixtures to go in advance

Arsenal head mentor Mikel Arteta has examined positive for coronavirus, the Leading League club have introduced.

Arsenal have declared that their whole to start with-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

A club assertion read through: “Our London Colney training centre has been closed just after head coach Mikel Arteta obtained a beneficial Covid-19 consequence this evening.

“Arsenal staff who had current shut speak to with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Govt well being rules.

“We be expecting this to be a significant selection of people today from Colney, together with the complete initial-crew squad and coaching team.”

Arsenal handling director Vinai Venkatesham stated: “The wellness of our individuals and the broader general public is our priority and that is exactly where our concentrate is.

“Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in excellent spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the suitable persons to regulate this condition correctly, and we seem forward to receiving back to teaching and playing as before long as health-related tips enables.”

The club are now trying to trace any other people who might have had get in touch with with Arteta. Their assertion additional it was “clear we will not be ready to engage in some fixtures on their presently scheduled dates”.

The Gunners were being thanks to vacation to vacation to Brighton on Saturday.

Earlier, the Leading League and EFL have confirmed that this weekend’s matches will get area as scheduled.

A Premier League assertion browse: “Following the latest update from Governing administration issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go forward as scheduled this weekend.

“While the Key Minister recommended that all sporting activities must consider area as usual for now, he also indicated that Governing administration is taking into consideration banning major general public gatherings, like sporting fixtures.

“We are therefore continuing to do the job closely with our golf equipment, Government, the FA, EFL and other applicable stakeholders to guarantee proper contingency plans are in area as and when conditions change.

The welfare of players, personnel and supporters is of paramount importance

“The welfare of gamers, workers and supporters is of paramount great importance and we will proceed to comply with General public Wellbeing England suggestions carefully.”