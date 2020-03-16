Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta convinces club medical professional Gary O’Driscoll to keep amid Liverpool curiosity

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly confident club doctor Gary O’Driscoll to continue to be amid desire from Liverpool.

The extended-serving Gunners employee was rumoured to be succeeding Reds medical professional Andrew Massey, who remaining Anfield to come to be professional medical director at FIFA on March 1.

Gary O’Driscoll has been with Arsenal for above 10 several years

Arsenal had been promoting for a new club medical professional and conducting interviews, ahead of O’Driscoll modified his brain about leaving.

The Athletic claim Arteta and Arsenal specialized director Edu aided sway the former Ireland rugby union medic’s decision to stay in north London.

O’Driscoll has been ‘lauded internally’ for his planning and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mikel Arteta grew to become the first Premier League manager to examination beneficial for the lethal virus, which has infected extra than 170,000 individuals all over the world, with some 6,500 fatalities recorded.

Due to the fact then, no even more club staff have been infected by the virus.

On Saturday Arteta’s spouse discovered he was ‘well’, though insisting he would have absent into get the job done in usual circumstances.

Arteta tests constructive for COVID-19 led to the Leading League currently being suspended until finally April 3

“Under the conditions that we are ideal now, I felt the obligation of sharing our circumstance,” Lorena Arteta reported.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who sent great vibes, texts, emails and calls, actually it’s been too much to handle.

“I realize as effectively that you want to know what’s heading on.

“My husband is sensation high-quality, he is very well. It is true that he experienced signs of the virus but the signs and symptoms would have never ever stopped him from going to get the job done in a usual scenario.”