arsenal-manager-mikel-arteta-gives-harm-update-on-kieran-tierney-and-hints-at-imminent-return-ahead-of-fa-cup-clash-with-portsmouth

Arsenal remaining-back Kieran Tierney could return to motion in tonight’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth pursuing months out with a dislocated shoulder.

The 22-yr-old has been sidelined with injury given that the 3-1 gain from West Ham at Christmas.

Getty Images – Getty Tierney has spent most of the 2019/20 campaign on the sidelines

In truth, his Arsenal job so far has been blighted by accidents pursuing his £25million go from Celtic very last summer and he is nevertheless to element less than new manager Mikel Arteta.

But the Gunners boss exposed Tierney has returned to whole schooling with get in touch with and refused to rule out an physical appearance in the fifth-round clash at Fratton Park.

“He is significantly nearer. He is evolving genuinely properly,” Arteta stated at his press convention.

“He feels match. He feels self-assured now. He’s accomplishing the stuff with call, so hopefully we can have him before long.”

Getty Photos – Getty Tierney has returned to comprehensive-contact teaching at Arsenal

When pressed on regardless of whether Tierney could element versus Portsmouth, the Gunners manager claimed: “As soon as I really do not know when! Each time we make a decision.”

The Scotland international’s time has been limited to just 11 appearances across all competitions following he arrived at the Emirates acquiring been through a double hernia operation in Could.

Arteta has been compelled to use 18-12 months-aged winger Bukayo Saka at left-back, with Sead Kolasinac also suffering a dislocated shoulder in recent months.

Nevertheless, Saka has seized his prospect and emerged as a person of the club’s standout performers, so Tierney will be really hard-pressed to win back again his position in the staff.