‘Arsenal must indication Burnley’s Chris Wooden to swap Aubameyang or Lacazette’, claims sports activities author and Gunners admirer Matt Scott

Arsenal have been urged to concentrate on Burnley striker Chris Wood if they have to have to locate a substitution for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette in the coming months.

In advance of the Premier League campaign was halted by the coronavirus outbreak, there was speculation above the futures of the Gunners’ top rated strike duo.

And top sports writer and large Arsenal enthusiast Matt Scott thinks Wood would be a wonderful signing, saying he could be the Gunners’ new Olivier Giroud.

getty

Would Chris Wooden be a shrewd signing for Arsenal?

Aubameyang’s deal at the Emirates Stadium expires in June 2021, and there have been plenty of rumours of a probable transfer away from the club right before then, in particular if the club skip out on Champions League.

Lacazette’s offer has a minor more time to operate, expiring in June 2022, while there have been studies Mikel Arteta could look to funds in on the frontman in the next transfer window as component of his squad rebuild, specifically looking at he has scored just 7 Premier League aims this time.

Like a selection of their modern signings, including winger Nicolas Pepe, centre-back again William Saliba and whole-back again Kieran Tierney, the Gunners could look to carry in leading players from abroad in their research for their following striker.

But Scott believes there is an below-appreciated participant already in the Leading League who could be the perfect in good shape.

He instructed Hawksbee and Jacobs: “If Arsenal do drop Aubameyang or Lacazette, then Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli, wonderful as they glance, are however as well raw at the age they are to be foremost the line for a club like Arsenal.

“So they are heading to have to glance at another centre forward and, feel it or not, I think it should be Chris Wooden!

Getty Visuals – Getty

Chris Wooden, 28, has 11 targets in 26 Premier League video games for Burnley this period

“People are not likely to like it, but I’ll explain to you why I assume so.

“It’s my look at that Arsenal are lacking Olivier Giroud. He always gave them a different way of playing.

“In his key he was extremely, very very good for Arsenal and due to the fact he’s appear back again into the Chelsea crew this period he’s been wonderful.

“Giroud’s minutes-for each-purpose ratio in his very last several seasons at Arsenal was unbelievably great, he’s a genuine finisher and I consider you have received 1 in Chris Wood at Burnley as perfectly.

“The very first factor you have to say about Arsenal usually is they are completely the worst team in the air in the entire Leading League. It is astonishing how bad they are.

“Shkodran Mustafi aside, they are all complete bouquets when the ball is fizzed in.

“It’s truthful to say Nketiah has showed a little bit of early assure in heading the ball, but he’s only 5ft 9in so you cannot actually expect him to be the focus on person I assume Arsenal will need to add that other choice.

“Wood is an complete identikit to Giroud, in soccer phrases. He’s not always the quickest, but I assume he’s quicker than Giroud.

“He’s got a prospect conversion amount of 1 in each 4.8 [chances], and when you compare that to 1 in just about every 6.5 for Lacazette, he’s a finisher.

“And that, of study course, is also him playing for Burnley and not with the inventive gamers there are in the Arsenal crew.

“I believe you can not scoff at what a great goalscorer Chris Wood is.”

What do you believe, Gooners? Are you confident?