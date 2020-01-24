Arsenal nears 40 million dollar signing of Thomas Lemar

Seville, Spain – December 23: Thomas Lemar of Atletico de Madrid watches during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Benito Villamarin on December 23, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images / Getty Images)

Arsenal are very close to accepting a 40 million dollar fee for Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid, according to the claims.

Since 2017, in each transfer window, we have seen links between Thomas Lemar and Arsenal. The rumors started when the gunners made a public offer of $ 100 million for him while he was at AS Monaco. The agreement did not materialize because Lemar had no interest in holding North London. The following summer, Atletico Madrid signed it for $ 52.7 million.

Since moving to the Spanish capital, Lemar has struggled. In 18 months in Madrid, he played 69 games with 5 goals and 6 assists. Atletico manager Diego Simeone has said publicly that he has not met the club’s expectations.

However, Arsenal has recently shown interest in Thomas Lemar. According to @elgolazodegol on Twitter, they are about to conclude a $ 40 million deal with Atletico Madrid for the French international.

Arsenal have no natural left winger. They often used Aubameyang on the left. However, Aubameyang has been linked to a transfer to FC Barcelona, ​​according to Mundo Deportivo. If he ends up leaving London, Lemar could be a good replacement. Even if Lemar struggled in Madrid, that doesn’t mean he’s a flop. The style of play of Atletico is very different from that of the gunners. At the age of 24, Lemar is still young and he can become instrumental under the direction of Arteta.

If Arsenal ends up signing Lemar, then what would that mean for rising star Gabriel Martinelli. What kind of recreation can he expect? There will be questions that will arise with the signing of Lemar but that does not mean that buying Lemar for $ 40 million will be silly. Lemar will only improve Arsenal and can add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack with its versatility.