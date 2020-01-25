Arsenal plans to win Pablo Mari medical care this weekend in London before he is loaned out by Flamengo

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing on loan from Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

The 26-year-old, the first Spaniard to ever win the Libertadores, came to London for medical treatment this weekend.

Getty Images

It is believed that there will be an option to purchase Mari that is set out in the contract. Sky Sports reports that the Gunners are involved in talks with the Brazilian side.

Mari had previously signed for reigning Premier League champion Manchester City in 2016, but had never made a first-team appearance for her.

He was then on loan for three seasons in a row for Girona, NAC and Deportivo La Coruna before moving to Flamengo last summer.

The 26-year-old was supposed to be Mikel Arteta’s first change since taking office as Arsenal’s head coach last month.

In the meantime, the Gunners are considering the possibility of signing Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid this month.

RMC Sport claims that the North London side is negotiating a possible deal with the LaLiga side, but there is currently no agreement nearby.

It is also rumored that the Gunners are in contact with the player, but so far only preliminary discussions have taken place.

Lemar joined Atletico from Monaco in 2018 and made a deal worth £ 52.7m. However, he struggled to convince Diego Simeone’s team.