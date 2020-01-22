Arsenal prodigy Gabriel Martinelli is one of the best teenagers in Europe, along with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho

Gabriel Martinelli takes English football by storm.

The teenager was back on Tuesday night and used a slip from N’Golo Kante to score an excellent equalizer for Arsenal against Chelsea.

Getty Images – Getty

Martinelli benefited from N’Golo Kante slipping on the center line – but he still had everything to do to equalize against Chelsea

The Brazilian starlet was a bright spot in an unforgettable season for Gunner’s fans, and strikingly, his goal on Stamford Bridge was his tenth goal of the season in all competitions.

There hasn’t been much envy of Arsenal in recent years, but now they have a penny in their ranks that they should keep.

He is the Gunners’ second top scorer – almost double third-placed Alexandre Lacazette – and he’s the first teenager to score more than 10 goals for Arsenal in one season since Nicolas Anelka in 1998/99.

Former Arsenal star Perry Groves raves about Gabriel Martinelli

Perry Groves of talkSPORT, a former Gooner, insisted that Martinellis Finish prove his skills at the highest level.

“There has to be a mention for Martinelli because he showed that calm and coolness when you basically ran away from the edge of your own box.

“You have a lot of time to think about it before you get to the edge of the (opposing) box, and a young player shows that serenity is of the highest quality.”

But who are the other teenagers with the best results in the five best leagues in Europe? talkSPORT.com has identified the top ten.

8 = Phil Foden (Manchester City) – Three goals

The chances for the “Stockport Iniesta” were limited again this season, but he still managed to find the net three times.

Foden hopes that he will have more first team action in the near future, otherwise he may have to consider leaving Pep Guardiola’s side.

Getty Images – Getty

Foden keeps knocking on the door to become a regular player on Man City’s first team

8 = Rayan Cherki (Lyon) – Three goals

In less than a month, the striker developed from a viral sensation to one of the most important players in Lyon – and he’s only 16 years old.

Cherki has jumped onto the professional stage and is the latest phenomenal talent that the famous Lyon Academy after Karim Benzema, Anthony Martial, Alexandre Lacazette and Nabil Fekir has graduated from.

8 = Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) – Three goals

The blues youngster appeared under Maurizio Sarri last season and shone with some great performances before his campaign was cruelly interrupted by an injury.

He is slowly returning to his best performance this season and Chelsea fans hope he can score more goals in the second half of the season.

Getty Images – Getty

Callum Hudson-Oodi is still in shape after a long-term injury

7. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) – Four goals

The Swedish midfielder was in incredible form in Serie A, scoring four goals in 24 games before joining Juventus this month.

The youngster didn’t get cheap. Juve has reportedly paid € 35 million plus a potential € 10 million for his services.

Kulusevski has returned to Parma on loan and could pull out a few more before the season ends.

6. Ferran Torres (Valencia) – Five goals

One of the most sought after young players in European football and has already collected more than 70 games for the first team from Valencia.

Torres is in top form this season with five goals and four assists in 24 appearances. If he stays in good shape, he will surely be fit again in the near future.

Getty – Contributor

The teenage Ferran Torres was great for Valencia this season

4 = Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) – Six goals

The Serbian striker will turn 20 later this month and Fiorentina is already nervously looking over her shoulder to see if he could be brought to his knees in the summer.

Vlahovic, who scored six goals this season, is blessed with skill and a massive frame – so he could be at the top for a long time.

4 = Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – Six goals

The 19-year-old has made a promising start at the Bernabeu and has scored six goals so far this season – two of them in the Champions League.

He now has to compete with his compatriots Reinier, who was the next top-class youngster to move from Brazil to Real.

3. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) – Nine goals

The Red Devils also have a great young talent in their ranks, namely Greenwood, who has scored nine goals in 28 games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season.

The youngster now has the opportunity to move forward after Marcus Rashford’s long-term injury.

Getty Images – Getty

Manchester United’s child prodigy Mason Greenwood has been outstanding this season

2. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – 10 goals

The red-hot striker scored ten goals for the Gunners in all competitions, which were remarkably taken over from the Brazilian fourth division last summer.

The 18-year-old wants to continue his breakthrough to put Arsenal in the top four.

1.Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – 13 goals

The English sensation continued its flight from last season this season and scored 13 goals in only 25 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund.

There is speculation that he could be on the move this summer, and the leaders of Manchester United and Chelsea will sign him for a high fee.

Getty – Contributor

Jadon Sancho has been associated with people like Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks